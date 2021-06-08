Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $166,700.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,947,504.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.