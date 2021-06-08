Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.