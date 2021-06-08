Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

