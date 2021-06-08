Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

