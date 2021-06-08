Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.