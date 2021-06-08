Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.