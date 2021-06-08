Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

