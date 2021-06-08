Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 85.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

