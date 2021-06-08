Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,078 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

NYSE CARR opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

