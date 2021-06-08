Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $583.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.