State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,652 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

