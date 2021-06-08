Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,323. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLVS stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

