Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $147.04 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

