Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.59. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

