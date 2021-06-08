Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.