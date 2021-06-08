Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.94 Million Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 473,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.74 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $24.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

