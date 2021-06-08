Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post sales of $261.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.50 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,190 shares of company stock worth $75,544,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $599.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.90. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $343.04 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

