Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 84,737 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Ashland Global worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

