State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 204,033 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,033 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

