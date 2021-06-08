Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 166.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $5,602,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Everi has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

