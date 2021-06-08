State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.14 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.