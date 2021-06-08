State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,547 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

