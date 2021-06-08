State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 787 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

