Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

