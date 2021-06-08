Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 149,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

