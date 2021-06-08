2,750 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

