Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,342,000.

DCF opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

