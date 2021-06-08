Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 47.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

