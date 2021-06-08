Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,989 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

