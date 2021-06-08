Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,013,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

