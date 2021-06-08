Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,277.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,487.33 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

