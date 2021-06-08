180,202 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 180,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENFA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

