Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,664 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

