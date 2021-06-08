Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.