HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 59,499 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 245.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

