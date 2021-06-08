American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 119,500 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

