HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,347,375 shares of company stock worth $220,545,500. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.