People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

