HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,283,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of FXA opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

