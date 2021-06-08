Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $398,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

