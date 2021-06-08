Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.16% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $393,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

