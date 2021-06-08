Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,992.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

