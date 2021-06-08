HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,330.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

