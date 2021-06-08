Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $317,000 Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HLF stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

