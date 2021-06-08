Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 10,502 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.60 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,670 shares of company stock worth $8,332,884 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

