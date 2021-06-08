Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

