Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.