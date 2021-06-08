Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $267,000 Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

