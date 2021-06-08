Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

