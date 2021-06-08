Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

FNOV opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

